All Purdue U Students Have to Show a Negative COVID-19 Test Before Returning to Campus

All Purdue U Students Have to Show a Negative COVID-19 Test Before Returning to Campus

July 8, 2020


Purdue University, one of the first to say it will reopen its campus for fall, said on Wednesday that every student has to submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus, the school’s president Mitch Daniels told CNBC.

Mitch Daniels

All students “will have to submit a negative test prior to moving into a residence hall or attending the first class,” Daniels said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

The university will also require “every member of the [Purdue] community” to sign the Protect Purdue Pledge, under which they agree to “participate in testing and contact tracing to preserve the wellness of the community.”

Daniels said the university also plans to immediately test anyone who shows any symptoms of COVID-19. “We may do some surveillance testing on top of that,” he said.

The cost of readying the campus for the fall, with “miles of Plexiglas” installed, among other measures, will run to “tens of millions” of dollars, Daniels said. The university’s testing protocols will cost “in the millions.”

