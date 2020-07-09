Delaware State to Acquire Wesley College - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Delaware State to Acquire Wesley College

July 9, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Delaware State University (DSU) in Dover will acquire its close neighbor Wesley College, which has been seeking a buyer after years of relying on state funds, reports Delaware Online, noting that Wesley’s closure mirrors a nationwide trend of small liberal arts colleges closing their doors due to financial woes.

DSU, which is the state’s only historically Black college, expects to fully absorb the small liberal arts college by June 30, 2021. However, because of financial uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the acquisition agreement stipulates that:

  • DSU does not use existing revenue in the university’s budget to support the purchase. Instead, it should secure private or government funding to cover the acquisition.
  • The acquisition receive approval from higher education accrediting bodies and the federal Department of Education.
  • Wesley’s budget, operating expenses and vendor contracts be coordinated with DSU.

According Delaware Online, the acquisition of Wesley will add 50 acres of land with 20 different academic halls, dorms, sports facilities and administrative offices to its own campus. Potential issues, such as staffing redundancies, will be discussed within the next year.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/16/2020

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>