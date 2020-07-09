Delaware State to Acquire Wesley College

DSU does not use existing revenue in the university’s budget to support the purchase. Instead, it should secure private or government funding to cover the acquisition. The acquisition receive approval from higher education accrediting bodies and the federal Department of Education. Wesley’s budget, operating expenses and vendor contracts be coordinated with DSU. According Delaware Online, the acquisition of Wesley will add 50 acres of land with 20 different academic halls, dorms, sports facilities and administrative offices to its own campus. Potential issues, such as staffing redundancies, will be discussed within the next year.