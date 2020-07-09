Delaware State to Acquire Wesley College :

Delaware State University (DSU) in Dover will acquire its close neighbor Wesley College, which has been seeking a buyer after years of relying on state funds, reports Delaware Online, noting that Wesley’s closure mirrors a nationwide trend of small liberal arts colleges closing their doors due to financial woes.

DSU, which is the state’s only historically Black college, expects to fully absorb the small liberal arts college by June 30, 2021. However, because of financial uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the acquisition agreement stipulates that: