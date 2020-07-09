Benedict College Cancels In-Person Homecoming Events :

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Benedict College, an Historically Black institution, has cancelled in-person homecoming events for the fall semester.

Homecoming activities, which include a parade, a block party, galas, alumni parties and a Greek step show, were scheduled for Oct. 11-18. However, there is consideration about hosting a possible virtual celebration, according to the school.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with local and state health officials, we have decided to cancel all large in-person social events and gatherings on campus through the fall semester,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president and CEO of Benedict College, in a statement. “It was a difficult decision to make, but we believe it is the right decision. The sacrifices that we make this year will make next year’s Homecoming one of our BEST and most anticipated celebrations.”