NWAC Moves Most Fall Sports to the Winter and Spring Quarters

NWAC Moves Most Fall Sports to the Winter and Spring Quarters

July 10, 2020 | :


The Northwest Athletic Conference will move most fall sports to the winter and spring quarters to protect the safety of student-athletes and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The conference’s events in men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s golf will start in the fall on a reduced and modified schedule.

“We have been thoughtful, comprehensive, flexible, and listened to our constituents,” said the conference’s executive director Marco Azurdia, in a statement. “[The conference] will continue to follow the guidance and direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local and state health agencies, and member college presidents.”

