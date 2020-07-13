CIAA Suspends NCAA Competition for Fall 2020 :

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association has suspended all NCAA competition for the fall of 2020 due to ongoing safety concerns associated with COVID-19.

The association said several member schools are in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. This has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of these states and uncertainty as to whether students will return to college campuses this fall.

“This was a difficult decision but remains consistent with our long-standing priority of always acting in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams in a statement. “While there will be no athletic competition in the fall, we will continue to support opportunities that enhance the experiences of our student-athletes, member institutions, and partners.”

The association said it will explore the possibility of a modified schedule of competition for football and volleyball as well as men’s and women’s cross country during the spring of 2021. If a move to the spring is adopted, revised game and practice schedules will be established along with the process of determining conference champions for those respective sports, the association said.