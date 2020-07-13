NESCAC Cancels Sports for Fall 2020 - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Sports |

NESCAC Cancels Sports for Fall 2020

July 13, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The New England Small College Athletic Conference has canceled its fall sports season.

“In keeping with public health guidance, each of our institutions has put in place physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings,” said the conference, in a statement. “Consistent with these policies, the [conference] Presidents have decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, that … conference competition for fall sports must be canceled for fall 2020.”

The conference said members will continue to work together to seek creative ways to provide meaningful athletic opportunities for students during the upcoming academic year.

“To that end, the Presidents have agreed to modify some [conference] rules to enable coaches and students to engage in practice and training opportunities outside the traditional season, in accordance with the rules of each member institution and local health directives,” the conference added.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/16/2020

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>