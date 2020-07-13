NESCAC Cancels Sports for Fall 2020 :

The New England Small College Athletic Conference has canceled its fall sports season.

“In keeping with public health guidance, each of our institutions has put in place physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings,” said the conference, in a statement. “Consistent with these policies, the [conference] Presidents have decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, that … conference competition for fall sports must be canceled for fall 2020.”

The conference said members will continue to work together to seek creative ways to provide meaningful athletic opportunities for students during the upcoming academic year.

“To that end, the Presidents have agreed to modify some [conference] rules to enable coaches and students to engage in practice and training opportunities outside the traditional season, in accordance with the rules of each member institution and local health directives,” the conference added.