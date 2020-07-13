UAA Nixes Conference-Adopted Schedule - Higher Education

Higher Education News and Jobs
UAA Nixes Conference-Adopted Schedule

July 13, 2020


The University Athletic Association has decided to move away from a conference-adopted schedule.

“Despite exceptional work over the last several weeks to develop [association]  fall schedules that would provide substantial [association] competition in a manner that assumes no air travel and allows for bus travel only within limited distances and travel times, it has become regrettably apparent that holding onto a mandated UAA schedule is no longer viable,” the association said in a statement. “It makes sense, at this time, to move away from a conference-adopted schedule.  While we will continue to try to maintain UAA playing relationships as a priority, each UAA institution needs the flexibility to find additional local sport partners with which to compete, as they are able.”

The association said its member institutions will determine which, if any, currently scheduled contests they are able to retain.  The member institutions will also remain committed to working cooperatively with each other to adjust their remaining dates of conference competition in order to provide each other with as much flexibility as possible in reshaping their fall schedules, the association said.

“While it is heartbreaking to contemplate a fall semester without [association]  competition, our commitment to student health and safety is at odds with a conference schedule that would require travel at significant distances,” said Dr. Farnam Jahanian, president of Carnegie Mellon University and chair of the association’s Presidents Council.

