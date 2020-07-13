Survey: Many Higher Ed Leaders Concerned About Student Compliance With Social Distancing Protocol :

Many colleges and universities are concerned about whether students, especially undergraduates, will follow social distancing protocols when institutions reopen in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new EAB survey of 70 institutional leaders.

“Enforcing social distancing in classrooms, libraries, and other public spaces won’t be easy, but schools know they will have little to no control over whether students adhere to safety guidelines when they go off campus or in private spaces in residence halls,” said Dr. Liz Rothenberg, a managing director at EAB, in a statement.

Administrators’ top three concerns all focused on student compliance. Close to three-quarters (72%) of respondents said their greatest concern is getting students to follow social distancing guidelines in residence halls and in other on-campus housing. Ensuring student compliance in on-campus common areas was administrators’ second-biggest concern (57%). The third most common concern (52%) was the extent to which students would follow safety measures while off campus.