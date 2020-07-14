Hampton University Suspends Fall Sports :

Hampton University said it is suspending fall 2020 sporting events “out of concern for the spread of COVID-19 among our athletes and members of other [university] constituent groups.”

Hampton joins other historically Black colleges and universities, Morehouse College, Langston University and Wiley College, in canceling or suspending fall sports due to the pandemic.

“Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly. But it was done in the best interest of our Hampton University students, student-athletes, faculty, staff, administration, alumni and fans,” said Eugene Marshall Jr., Hampton’s director of athletics, in a statement. “I am extremely confident that we will work through these challenging times together! Please stay in continuous communication with your coaches, academic support staff and athletic staff for updated information. As well as providing us with the opportunity to see how you and your family are doing.”