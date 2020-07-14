Hampton University Suspends Fall Sports - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Sports |

Hampton University Suspends Fall Sports

July 14, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Hampton University said it is suspending fall 2020 sporting events “out of concern for the spread of COVID-19 among our athletes and members of other [university] constituent groups.”

Eugene Marshall Jr.

Hampton joins other historically Black colleges and universities, Morehouse College, Langston University and Wiley College, in canceling or suspending fall sports due to the pandemic.

“Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly. But it was done in the best interest of our Hampton University students, student-athletes, faculty, staff, administration, alumni and fans,” said Eugene Marshall Jr., Hampton’s director of athletics, in a statement. “I am extremely confident that we will work through these challenging times together!  Please stay in continuous communication with your coaches, academic support staff and athletic staff for updated information.  As well as providing us with the opportunity to see how you and your family are doing.”

 

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/16/2020

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>