White House Drops Rule Sending Foreign Students Home if Colleges Go Fully Online in the Fall - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

White House Drops Rule Sending Foreign Students Home if Colleges Go Fully Online in the Fall

July 14, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The White House on Tuesday agreed to drop the rule that would have sent home foreign students studying at colleges that decide to go fully online in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic,  reported The Wall Street Journal.

The agreement, reached at a hearing Tuesday afternoon, settled a lawsuit brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in federal court in Boston. The two institutions had asked for a temporary restraining order on the rule’s enforcement.

Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that international students whose institutions are switching to online-only courses this fall must leave the country or risk violating their student visa status.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/16/2020

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>