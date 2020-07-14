White House Drops Rule Sending Foreign Students Home if Colleges Go Fully Online in the Fall :

The White House on Tuesday agreed to drop the rule that would have sent home foreign students studying at colleges that decide to go fully online in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The agreement, reached at a hearing Tuesday afternoon, settled a lawsuit brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in federal court in Boston. The two institutions had asked for a temporary restraining order on the rule’s enforcement.

Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that international students whose institutions are switching to online-only courses this fall must leave the country or risk violating their student visa status.