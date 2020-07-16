Western Athletic Conference Postpones Start of Fall Sports - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Sports |

Western Athletic Conference Postpones Start of Fall Sports

July 16, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The Western Athletic Conference has postponed the start of the fall season competition to no earlier than Sept. 10 for women’s soccer and Sept. 16 for volleyball and men’s soccer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference said the delay is designed to allow all teams to “safely re-acclimate” to training and competition following the cancellation of most organized spring and summer conditioning programs.

“Two [conference] committees, the Medical Advisory Group and the Contingency Planning Group, have been meeting on a weekly basis to ensure the safest manner for member institutions to conduct to fall competition,” said conference commissioner Jeff Hurd, in a statement. “Their recommendations, which include a strong testing policy as well as a requirement for each of our institutions to put together an Emergency Action Plan, were reviewed and approved by the Board.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director Biodiversity Inst & Natural History Museum/Professor University of Kansas
Teaching Positions - Systems University of Chicago
Assistant Professor of Political Science Carleton College
African American Women's and Gender History Cornell University, Department of History
President University of Maryland, Baltimore

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/16/2020

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>