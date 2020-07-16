Western Athletic Conference Postpones Start of Fall Sports :

The Western Athletic Conference has postponed the start of the fall season competition to no earlier than Sept. 10 for women’s soccer and Sept. 16 for volleyball and men’s soccer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference said the delay is designed to allow all teams to “safely re-acclimate” to training and competition following the cancellation of most organized spring and summer conditioning programs.

“Two [conference] committees, the Medical Advisory Group and the Contingency Planning Group, have been meeting on a weekly basis to ensure the safest manner for member institutions to conduct to fall competition,” said conference commissioner Jeff Hurd, in a statement. “Their recommendations, which include a strong testing policy as well as a requirement for each of our institutions to put together an Emergency Action Plan, were reviewed and approved by the Board.”