Apple Expands Coding Partnerships With HBCUs :

Apple announced it is expanding its coding partnership with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in a move to increase diversity in the tech workforce.

As part of the expansion, Apple is adding 10 more HBCU regional coding centers that will serve as technology hubs for their campuses and broader communities. The company already partners with HBCUs through its HBCU Scholars Program.

“Apple is committed to working alongside communities of color to advance educational equity,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, in a statement. “We see this expansion of our Community Education Initiative and partnership with HBCUs as another step toward helping Black students realize their dreams and solve the problems of tomorrow.”

Last month, Apple said it will expand its recruitment efforts at HBCUs as part of a new $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.