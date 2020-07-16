Central State University’s New President Donates $50,000 to New Scholarship Fund - Higher Education

Central State University’s New President Donates $50,000 to New Scholarship Fund

July 16, 2020


Central State University’s new president Dr. Jack Thomas has donated $50,000 to start a new scholarship fund at the historically Black institution, reported the Xenia Daily Gazette.

Dr. Jack Thomas

Thomas started in his new position on July 1. He said he was motivated to make the donation to show solidarity with all those at the university affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Though it was difficult for the university to institute furloughs and wage reductions, these were prudent decisions to ensure that Central State remains on sound financial footing,” said Thomas at a press conference. “I would not ask others to endure sacrifices that I’m not willing to endure myself. So today I’m pledging $50,000 from my salary to create a Presidential Scholarship Fund for our students.”

The amount of the donation is equal to 20% of Thomas’ annual salary. He’s seeking a matching gift to create the fund and hopes to draw more contributions.

