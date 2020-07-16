MEAC Suspends Fall Sports Season Due to COVID-19 - Higher Education

MEAC Suspends Fall Sports Season Due to COVID-19

July 16, 2020 | :


The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference said the league will suspend all sports competitions, championship and non-championship segments, for the 2020 fall season, because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick

For now, the conference plans to proceed with winter sports competitions as scheduled, unless health professionals advise otherwise.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be our number one priority,” said Howard University president and chair of the conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, in a statement. “We have made the decision to suspend all sports competitions after careful review of the current conditions and consideration of the potential exposure that regular travel to competitions may cause and ongoing extensive physical contact.”

The conference comprises 11 historically Black institutions across the Atlantic coastline: Bethune-Cookman University, Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.

