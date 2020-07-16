Liberty University Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against NYT for Coronavirus Article - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Liberty University Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against NYT for Coronavirus Article

July 16, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Liberty University on Wednesday filed a $10 million lawsuit against The New York Times for a March story in which it reported that 12 of the institution’s students  “were sick with symptoms that suggested COVID-19,” after the college reopened following spring break.

Jerry Falwell Jr..

“There was never an on-campus student diagnosed with COVID-19,” said the Lynchburg, Virginia-based Liberty in its suit, reported The Hill.

In a tweet Wednesday, Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. said the university filed the suit because the Times “came to our campus from actual virus hotspots and made up completely false claims about COVID-19 cases at Liberty.”

On March 24, even as most colleges and universities stayed closed due to the pandemic, as many as 1,900 students returned to Liberty University after spring break, a university spokesperson confirmed to CNN at the time.

Falwell Jr. said Liberty “finished the school year without a single reported case of COVID-19 on campus.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director Biodiversity Inst & Natural History Museum/Professor University of Kansas
Teaching Positions - Systems University of Chicago
Assistant Professor of Political Science Carleton College
African American Women's and Gender History Cornell University, Department of History
President University of Maryland, Baltimore

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/16/2020

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>