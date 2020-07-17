Big East Cancels Non-Conference Sports Competitions in the Fall :

The Big East has canceled all non-conference sports competitions in the fall “due to the unprecedented and continuing impact” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision affects men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey. No decision has been made about fall’s conference competition and championships.

The conference said it will continue monitoring the COVID-19 situation around the country.

“All decisions regarding fall conference competition will continue to be guided first and foremost by the health and safety of BIG EAST campuses and their athletics program participants and will be made in accordance with NCAA actions and policies,” the Big East said in a statement.