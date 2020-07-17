Mid-American Conference Delays Start of Fall Olympic Sports Season - Higher Education

Mid-American Conference Delays Start of Fall Olympic Sports Season

July 17, 2020 | :


The Mid-American Conference announced it will postpone the start of field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball as well as men’s and women’s cross country competition until Sept. 3 “with all due caution for the health and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and others involved.”

The conference said the decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline.

The decision applies to exhibition and non-conference games. Rescheduling of non-conference contests affected by the delayed start of the fall season will be determined by each member institution.

“…institutions will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel, Council of Presidents and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes prepare to engage in preseason training for a return to competition,” the conference said in a statement.

