More Colleges Shelve Plans for In-Person Fall Semester as COVID-19 Cases Spike :

More colleges and universities are canceling plans for an in-person fall semester as COVID-19 cases spike nationwide.

Occidental College, Dickinson College, Rhodes College, East Stroudsburg University, West Chester University and Loyola University Chicago are the latest to alter plans and reduce the number of in-person classes. Earlier this month, Pomona College and the University of Southern California similarly changed in-person fall semester plans. The California State University system was one of the first to announce classes will be mainly online this coming fall.

“One month ago, we announced our intent to reopen campus with reduced density in our residence halls and offer multiple modes of instruction to accommodate students whether they were on or off campus,” said Occidental president Harry J. Elam Jr., in a statement. “A review of the latest data and consultation with our infectious disease experts, as well as faculty, staff, and student leaders, have led us to conclude that we must shift our earlier plans for this fall. Today we are announcing that for the Fall 2020 semester all instruction will be remote and that, with limited exceptions for international students and others facing significant housing hardships, we will not bring students back to campus. “