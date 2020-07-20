Commonwealth Coast Conference Suspends Fall Sports Competition :

The Commonwealth Coast Conference said it is suspending intercollegiate sports competition this coming fall “in the face of unprecedented challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The conference said that, if public health conditions improve and NCAA guidance is favorable, it hopes to begin competition for winter sports athletic competition as early as Jan. 1, 2021.

Spring sports currently remain on schedule, with the exception of canceling their non-traditional fall play date. In addition, if NCAA legislation permits fall sports teams to conduct athletic activities and competition in the spring 2021 semester, conference schedules and championships may be adjusted accordingly.

“Despite the strong desire to provide our talented athletes the opportunity to play competitively in the sports at which they excel, the [conference] Board of Directors has made the extremely difficult decision to suspend [conference] intercollegiate athletic competition for the Fall 2020 semester,” the conference said in a statement.