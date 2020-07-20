NEAC Suspends Intercollegiate Athletic Competition in the Fall - Higher Education

NEAC Suspends Intercollegiate Athletic Competition in the Fall

July 20, 2020 | :


The North Eastern Athletic Conference has suspended intercollegiate athletic competition in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference said a decision regarding winter and spring competition will be made at a later date. The conference said it will continue to monitor the scale of the pandemic and rely on NCAA recommendations, Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and federal, state, local and campus regulations to develop future plans for student-athletes and any potential return to play.

“We know this decision is incredibly disappointing as we understand the value of competition and the student-athlete experience across the [conference],” said Pennsylvania College of Technology president and the conference’s Presidents’ Council Chair Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour, in a statement. “We also recognize the responsibility we bear to ensure the safety and well-being of all who are affiliated with our campus communities. Given the recent NCAA recommendations and [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines, as well as current state and local regulations, engaging in outside athletic competition is not feasible at this time.”

