East Coast Conference Suspends All Intercollegiate Competition During the Fall :

The East Coast Conference has decided to suspend all intercollegiate competition during the fall 2020 semester due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events affected by the cancellation are men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. Women’s tennis has already been moved to the spring season. The conference’s winter sports — men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, and women’s bowling — are also affected by the decision as the sports will not start their season of competition until the beginning of 2021. Conference championship dates for the winter sports will remain intact.

The conference said training workout, and practice activities during the fall semester will be left to the discretion of each institution based on facilities and staffing, and in accordance with school, local and state regulations.

“Along with many of our colleagues in intercollegiate athletics, after a great deal of consideration and discussion with our presidents and athletic leadership, we find ourselves having to make this very difficult decision of suspending fall 2020 sports competition,” said Dr. Robert Dranoff in a statement. “Challenging times like the COVID-19 Pandemic bring with them challenging decisions and we must focus on protecting the health and welfare of student-athletes and all those who support them on our campuses. While there may not be athletic competition in the fall, we will continue our efforts to plan for Winter and Spring sports and support our institutions in providing the best possible experience for all student-athletes.”