MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

July 20, 2020


The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, or MIAA, said it will delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic practices until the week of Aug. 31, with the start of competition delayed until the week of Sept. 28, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and competition,” said MIAA commissioner Mike Racy in a statement. “We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall, but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators.”

The MIAA said the delay will allow member universities to continue to monitor the pandemic and will help them make decisions about athletics based on conditions in their community and with guidance from local and state health officials.

