U of Pittsburgh: Students Must Shelter-in-Place for Two Weeks Before In-Person Classes

The University of Pittsburgh will require students to shelter-in-place for two weeks before they can begin attending in-person classes in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Pittsburgh’s Action News.

Students living in campus housing will be required to shelter-in-place for seven days immediately before arriving on campus and then for seven days immediately upon arrival on campus, the university outlined in an email to students. That means some students would have to attend classes remotely even after in-person classes start, the university said, according to CBSN Pittsburgh. Students living off campus have to shelter-in-place for 14 days immediately before attending in-person classes.

Students are scheduled to begin moving into campus housing in a phased manner starting Aug. 11. The university said it is prepared to test 400 students daily. For those who show COVID-19 symptoms, the university said it has prepared isolation facilities where students can live for up to 14 days.