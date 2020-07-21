U of Pittsburgh: Students Must Shelter-in-Place for Two Weeks Before In-Person Classes - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

U of Pittsburgh: Students Must Shelter-in-Place for Two Weeks Before In-Person Classes

July 21, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The University of Pittsburgh will require students to shelter-in-place for two weeks before they can begin attending in-person classes in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Pittsburgh’s Action News.

Students living in campus housing will be required to shelter-in-place for seven days immediately before arriving on campus and then for seven days immediately upon arrival on campus, the university outlined in an email to students. That means some students would have to attend classes remotely even after in-person classes start, the university said, according to CBSN Pittsburgh. Students living off campus have to shelter-in-place for 14 days immediately before attending in-person classes.

Students are scheduled to begin moving into campus housing in a phased manner starting Aug. 11. The university said it is prepared to test 400 students daily. For those who show COVID-19 symptoms, the university said it has prepared isolation facilities where students can live for up to 14 days.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director Biodiversity Inst & Natural History Museum/Professor University of Kansas
Teaching Positions - Systems University of Chicago
Assistant Professor of Political Science Carleton College
African American Women's and Gender History Cornell University, Department of History
President University of Maryland, Baltimore

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/03/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/13/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>