The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the postponement of all scheduled fall sports contests due to COVID-19 and said it has “started the process of formalizing plans” to hold these contests in the spring.

Specifically, the conference said football training will begin in January 2021, ahead of a planned seven-game conference schedule. “Each member institution will play a total of six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game,” the conference said in a statement.

The conference’s fall sports postponement affects men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

“The continued increase of COVID-19 cases across many portions of the league’s geographic footprint and Southern regions of the country played a significant role in the council’s decision, along with data that suggests African-American communities have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the conference said.