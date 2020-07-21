North Atlantic Conference Cancels All Fall Sports - Higher Education

North Atlantic Conference Cancels All Fall Sports

July 21, 2020 | :


The North Atlantic Conference has decided to cancel all fall sports competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The canceled sports include men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis, men’s golf and women’s volleyball. The conference hasn’t yet made a decision about winter or spring sports.

“This is a difficult day for [conference] students, coaches and staff,” said conference commissioner Marcella Zalot in a statement. “What we wished we could do and ultimately what we are able to do are just in two different places right now.  I look forward to the day when the resilience and perseverance of this generation of students prevails and they are rewarded with the thrill and camaraderie of [conference] competition.”

The conference said members school may choose to conduct athletics at their own discretion, provided it is safe to do so. Activities could include practices, strength and conditioning, inter-squad events and intercollegiate contests.

“Collectively, the conference will continue to explore the practicality of conducting fall sport activities in the spring semester if that becomes an option,” the conference said.

