U of South Florida Creates $500,000 Fund for Projects to Study Systemic Racism :

The University of South Florida has created a $500,000 fund to support the first round of research projects in a year-long series to explore systemic racism and find ways to solve the problem.

The effort will be guided by a newly formed task force of faculty and staff from campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee. The group is called the USF Research Task Force on Understanding and Addressing Blackness and Anti-Black Racism in our Local, National and International Communities.

“The University of South Florida community is embarking on new conversations about addressing systemic racism and the role faculty, students and staff can play in creating greater understanding in our society,” said university president Steven Currall in a statement. “Our researchers are well-positioned to help [the university] serve as a force for positive change and to lead transformation in our communities.”

The task force will support research proposals that include community-based projects and programs, and faculty are invited to submit broad-based, multidisciplinary research proposals that involve diverse researchers from across the university.