U of South Florida Creates $500,000 Fund for Projects to Study Systemic Racism - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,More headlines,News,News Round up |

U of South Florida Creates $500,000 Fund for Projects to Study Systemic Racism

July 21, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The University of South Florida has created a $500,000 fund to support the first round of research projects in a year-long series to explore systemic racism and find ways to solve the problem.

Steven Currall

The effort will be guided by a newly formed task force of faculty and staff from campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee. The group is called the USF Research Task Force on Understanding and Addressing Blackness and Anti-Black Racism in our Local, National and International Communities.

“The University of South Florida community is embarking on new conversations about addressing systemic racism and the role faculty, students and staff can play in creating greater understanding in our society,” said university president Steven Currall in a statement. “Our researchers are well-positioned to help [the university] serve as a force for positive change and to lead transformation in our communities.”

The task force will support research proposals that include community-based projects and programs, and faculty are invited to submit broad-based, multidisciplinary research proposals that involve diverse researchers from across the university.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director Biodiversity Inst & Natural History Museum/Professor University of Kansas
Teaching Positions - Systems University of Chicago
Assistant Professor of Political Science Carleton College
African American Women's and Gender History Cornell University, Department of History
President University of Maryland, Baltimore

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/03/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/13/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>