George Washington University to Reconsider Its ‘Colonials’ Moniker - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

George Washington University to Reconsider Its ‘Colonials’ Moniker

July 21, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

George Washington University said on Monday it is reconsidering its ‘Colonials’ moniker, which its Board’s Naming Task Force said “stood apart as an issue of great concern.”

Dr. Thomas J. LeBlanc

Over the years, students have been calling for a change to the university’s moniker. Last year, students created a petition saying the moniker “glorifies the act of systemic oppression” and is “offensive” to international students who are from countries that have been colonized.

In a statement, university president Dr. Thomas J. LeBlanc said the university is setting up a Special Committee on the Colonials Moniker, which will include student, faculty, staff and alumni, that will study the renaming request.

The university is also creating a committee to consider whether a building called Marvin Center should be renamed.

LeBlanc emphasized that the creation of these committees “does not indicate that we are presupposing a specific outcome.”

According to a university web page, the “Colonials” moniker came into use in the fall of 1926. At the time, an editorial in the campus newspaper, the Hatchet, explained the reasoning behind adopting the ‘Colonials’ name: “George Washington University, in its antecedents, is a colonial school. Dating back to very early post-Revolutionary days, it was founded when the term ‘colonial’ still applied to an era which was then passing. Let us then, in just regard for our precious heritage, adopt as the name for the warriors wearing the Buff and Blue the term ‘Colonials.’”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director Biodiversity Inst & Natural History Museum/Professor University of Kansas
Teaching Positions - Systems University of Chicago
Assistant Professor of Political Science Carleton College
African American Women's and Gender History Cornell University, Department of History
President University of Maryland, Baltimore

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/03/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/13/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>