West Virginia U to Fine Students Who Don’t Get Tested for COVID-19 :

West Virginia University will fine students who don’t get tested for COVID-19 and take disciplinary action against employees who don’t get the test.

“You have told us that you want to be on campus, and that means that we all must take personal responsibility and be accountable for maintaining the health and safety of our community,” wrote G. Corey Farris, dean of Students, in a letter to the campus community.

The university said it will provide a free test to all students and employees who are returning to campuses and will provide continued testing throughout the year. Students who are taking classes exclusively online will not be required to be tested.

“For students, failure to take the COVID-19 test will result in a $250 fee being added to a student’s account,” the university said on its website. “They will also be referred to the Office of Student Conduct for follow-up. Students will be given an opportunity to explain any extenuating circumstances for their non-compliance. Follow-up actions will be based on the particular situation for each student.”

Action against employees who don’t take the test will include being placed on administrative leave without pay and/or being placed on administrative leave while using their annual leave.

Fall semester at the university begins Aug. 19.