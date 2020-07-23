Conference Carolinas to Go Ahead With Fall Sports - Higher Education

Conference Carolinas to Go Ahead With Fall Sports

July 23, 2020


Conference Carolinas announced it will proceed with intercollegiate competition in conference-sponsored sports in the upcoming fall semester, with competition beginning no earlier than Sept. 18.

The conference said member institutions may begin practicing in their championship/non-championship segments on Sept. 1 or when mandated by NCAA policy, whichever is later.

“During this pandemic, we are working to keep the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as our top priority,” said commissioner Chris Colvin in a statement. “This decision by our Board of Directors, after careful consultation with our Directors of Athletics and local health officials, gives our member institutions time to focus on the resocialization process on each campus during the first few weeks of the semester and then move toward intercollegiate competition. We will continue to work on fine-tuning the safety protocols that will be implemented by all of our institutions.”

Conference Carolinas members include Barton College, Belmont Abbey College, Chowan University, Converse College, Emmanuel College, Erskine College, King University, Lees-McRae College, University of Mount Olive, North Greenville University and Southern Wesleyan University.

