Noted Political Scientist and Activist E. Walter Miles Passes Away - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,More headlines,News,News Round up |

Noted Political Scientist and Activist E. Walter Miles Passes Away

July 24, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Dr. E. Walter Miles, a groundbreaking Black political scientist at San Diego State University, died at age 86 on July 8, the Los Angeles Times reported. The activist and academic spent more than 30 years at the university, where he specialized in the U.S. Constitution.

Dr. E. Walter Miles

He participated in social justice initiatives throughout his career, heading the American Civil Liberties Union and Urban League chapters in San Diego and fighting for more recruitment of diverse faculty.

In the 2019 book The Black in Crimson and Black: A History and Profiles of African Americans at SDSU, Miles is described as “The Godfather of Black Faculty” and “a natural politician who was a master at getting things done behind the scenes.”

Miles earned his bachelor’s degree Prairie View A&M University, as well as a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in government from Indiana University. He previously taught at University of Indiana, Prairie View A&M and the University of North Carolina, where he was active in anti-racism protests.

“That’s what he was about,” one of his sons, Tony Miles, told the Los Angeles Times. “He wanted to create change so that people coming along after him would have it better.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Chief Diversity Officer Northwestern University
Associate Director of Admissions Bennington College
Specialist-Curriculum Dev-Continuing Michigan State University, Honors College, Debate
Assistant Director for Diversity Bowling Green State University
Director of Marketing George Mason University
Assistant Director/Career Coach (Social Sciences) University of Louisville University Career Center

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/03/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/13/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>