Presidents’ Athletic Conference to Postpone Many Fall Sports to Spring :

The Presidents’ Athletic Conference has decided to postpone the NCAA-defined “high-contact” and “medium contact” sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country until the spring 2021 semester, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference also decided not to hold any winter sport varsity competitions prior to Jan. 1, 2021.

Women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf will tentatively be permitted to compete this fall with conference competition only, the conference said. It will also explore options for holding fall athletic competitions in other “low contact” sports such as men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and men’s tennis, which have typically held their traditional seasons in the spring in previous years.

“I cannot stress this point enough: this is a postponement of certain fall sports competitions,” said conference commissioner Joe Onderko, in a statement. The conference has “indicated every intention of having our schools play football, soccer, volleyball and cross country league schedules to the greatest degree possible during the spring 2021 semester, with a continued highest priority on student-athlete health and safety.”