Presidents’ Athletic Conference to Postpone Many Fall Sports to Spring - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Sports |

Presidents’ Athletic Conference to Postpone Many Fall Sports to Spring

July 27, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The Presidents’ Athletic Conference has decided to postpone the NCAA-defined “high-contact” and “medium contact” sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country until the spring 2021 semester, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference also decided not to hold any winter sport varsity competitions prior to Jan. 1, 2021.

Women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf will tentatively be permitted to compete this fall with conference competition only, the conference said. It will also explore options for holding fall athletic competitions in other “low contact” sports such as men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and men’s tennis, which have typically held their traditional seasons in the spring in previous years.

“I cannot stress this point enough: this is a postponement of certain fall sports competitions,” said conference commissioner Joe Onderko, in a statement. The conference has “indicated every intention of having our schools play football, soccer, volleyball and cross country league schedules to the greatest degree possible during the spring 2021 semester, with a continued highest priority on student-athlete health and safety.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Chief Diversity Officer Northwestern University
Associate Director of Admissions Bennington College
Specialist-Curriculum Dev-Continuing Michigan State University, Honors College, Debate
Assistant Director for Diversity Bowling Green State University
Director of Marketing George Mason University
Assistant Director/Career Coach (Social Sciences) University of Louisville University Career Center

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/03/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/13/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>