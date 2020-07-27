Judge Orders Reinstatement of Lincoln University President :

A Pennsylvania county judge on Friday ordered that Dr. Brenda A. Allen be immediately reinstated as president of Lincoln University, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The judge also ordered the board of the Pennsylvania-based historically Black university to hold a special meeting Aug. 6 to consider a new contract for Allen.

On July 10, the university’s board voted against extending Allen’s contract, following which Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro sued the university saying the board violated state law and its own bylaws when it conducted a vote in private.

Allen also sued the university. A judge stayed that suit after the university agreed to hold a meeting on July 31 to reconsider the contract. Soon after, though, the board’s agenda for the July 31 meeting showed that members would be voting on naming an interim president before discussing Allen’s contract. That’s when Allen’s attorney asked the judge to intervene.

A petition signed by more than 15,000 Lincoln students, faculty and alumni has called for Allen’s contract to be renewed.