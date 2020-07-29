Medgar Evers’ Wife Opposes Reappointment of Rudy Crew as President of Medgar Evers College - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Medgar Evers’ Wife Opposes Reappointment of Rudy Crew as President of Medgar Evers College

July 29, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Myrlie Evers

Civil rights activist Medgar Evers’ wife Myrlie Evers has opposed the reappointment of Rudy Crew as the president of Medgar Evers Colege, a Brooklyn institution named after her late husband, reported the BK Reader.

In a letter to the board of the City University of New York (CUNY), which she shared with the BK Reader, Myrlie Evers said Crew’s  “past record of leadership has been questioned by other educational institutions across the nation in both the K-12 and the college system.” She further said she’s “appalled and surprised” that Crew was accepted back to Medgar Evers College after a county school district in Georgia didn’t approve his appointment as superintendent.

“We are aware of the many reports that have demonstrated lack of performance administratively and in management as reflected in the University’s own assessment documents (PMP) for the past five years,” wrote Myrlie Evers. “Further, in these documents, the College represents the lowest among CUNY in effectiveness and accountability in the areas of admissions, retention, transfers, graduation rates, institutional development, and faculty recruitment since the President’s arrival at Medgar Evers College.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Chief Diversity Officer Northwestern University
Associate Director of Admissions Bennington College
Specialist-Curriculum Dev-Continuing Michigan State University, Honors College, Debate
Assistant Director for Diversity Bowling Green State University
Director of Marketing George Mason University
Assistant Director/Career Coach (Social Sciences) University of Louisville University Career Center

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black Lives Matter Movement on Campus
Issue Date: 08/20/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/30/2020

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/03/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/13/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>