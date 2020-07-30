ACC Releases Plans for Fall Sports

All seven Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) sponsored sports will begin during the week of September 7-12, according to their newly released guidelines.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, ACC’s Medical Advisory Group has met weekly to discuss safe reopening plans. In their recommendations, there will be weekly testing for close contact sports and implementation of cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

As for some of the ACC football guidelines, 11 games, including 10 conference and one non-conference, will be played over the course of 13 weeks. The ACC Football Championship Game will take place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina either December 12 or 19.

As for fall Olympic sports, competitions will begin Sep. 10. Field hockey and soccer will play a minimum of 6 games while volleyball has at least 10.

Swimming and diving, indoor track and field and fencing are postponed until at least September 10. Additionally, all fall competitions for golf, tennis, rowing, lacrosse, softball and baseball has been cancelled.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”