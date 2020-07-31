Missouri Valley Conference Delays Fall Sports to September 18 :

The Missouri Valley Conference has delayed the start of fall sport competition to Sept. 18 and decided it will hold conference-only competition in men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive schedules for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, and women’s tennis will be delayed until Sept. 18. Non-championship fall seasons for baseball and softball will also be delayed, the conference said. It added that fall practice may not start before Aug. 17.

Winter and spring sports aren’t affected by the delay.

The conference “will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances,” it said in a statement.