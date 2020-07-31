SEC Announces Conference-Only Schedule for Football - Higher Education

Higher Education News and Jobs
SEC Announces Conference-Only Schedule for Football

July 31, 2020


The Southeastern Conference, or SEC, has announced a conference-only schedule for football and set Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 season.

The decision has been taken to allow member institutions “to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SEC said the 2020 conference football season will see 10 games, with the SEC Football Championship Game set for Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game was earlier scheduled for Dec. 5. The football schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.

“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.”

