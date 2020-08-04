Auburn University Says Lecturer’s Anti-Police Comments Are ‘Inexcusable’ :

Auburn University has criticized an incoming lecturer for his “inexcusable” anti-police tweets and said the institution is “considering options” on what action to take, reported WRBL.

The lecturer, Dr. Jesse Goldberg, reportedly posted a profanely-worded tweet last week criticizing the police. The tweet has since been deleted, but WRBL reproduced what it said. The tweet read: “F**k every single cop. Every single one. The only ethical choice for any cop to make at this point is to refuse to do their job and quit. The police do not protect people. They protect capital. They are instruments of violence on behalf of capital.”

A university spokesperson condemned the tweet.

“We find Mr. Goldberg’s comments inexcusable and completely counter to Auburn values,” said Brian Keeter, executive director for Auburn University Public Affairs, in a statement. “Hate speech of any kind is simply wrong. Auburn is fully committed to the fundamental right of free speech, but we do not support hateful words or actions that degrade, disrespect or exclude. Especially during these difficult times in our nation, it’s vital that we reject crude stereotypes and work together to foster mutual understanding and respect within our communities. Auburn officials are considering options available to the university.”