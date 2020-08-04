AMCC to Postpone Most Fall Sports to Spring - Higher Education

Higher Education
AMCC to Postpone Most Fall Sports to Spring

The Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference has decided to postpone most fall sports to spring on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said it has postponed conference competition in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, and men’s and women’s basketball. Any competition in these sports won’t take place before Jan. 1. The conference will conduct fall competition in men’s golf and women’s tennis if there are a minimum of four teams committed to competing. The men’s tennis championship tournament remains scheduled for April.

“The Presidents Council will continue to evaluate plans for men’s golf and women’s tennis in the fall, as well as the January return of the remaining fall semester sports, over the coming months,” the conference said in a statement. “Future actions regarding revisions to this plan will be informed by science and established guidelines from governments and governing bodies.”

