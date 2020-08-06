U of Kentucky Commits $10 Million for Research on Racial Disparities - Higher Education

U of Kentucky Commits $10 Million for Research on Racial Disparities

August 6, 2020


The University of Kentucky said Wednesday it will fund an institute focused on researching race and racism and will commit $10 million over five years to research racial disparities in a wide range of fields, reported Kentucky.com.

Eli Capilouto

The initiative is called UNITed In racial Equity Research Initiative, or UNITE. Its initial focus areas will be social and racial injustice, race-related health disparities and the “promotion of health equity across races, ethnicities and genders,” the university said.

University president Eli Capilouto and the school’s African American and Africana Studies Program also announced a $250,000 commitment to the Commonwealth Institute for Black Studies. This investment will support an annual Black Women’s Conference, Black studies in Appalachia and a project called “1619, Slavery and UK.”

