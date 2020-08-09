Howard Recruits Former Purdue Basketball Starter Nojel Eastern - Higher Education

Higher Education
Howard Recruits Former Purdue Basketball Starter Nojel Eastern

August 9, 2020 | :
On Thursday, Howard University successfully recruited former Purdue basketball starter Nojel Eastern, “a 6-foot-7 wing with 104 games of Big Ten experience,” reported CBS Sports.

Though Eastern will likely need an NCAA waiver to be eligible for the 2020-21 season, CBS Sports described him as a “huge pickup” for Howard coach Kenneth Blakeney, who is entering his second season at Howard, an HBCU.

The announcement comes after five-star prospect Makur Maker also committed to Howard over other offers, suggesting that “high-caliber players are taking HBCU options seriously in the recruiting process,” CBS added.

 

