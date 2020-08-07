Lincoln University Trustees Vote to Begin Negotiations With President on New Contract - Higher Education

Lincoln University Trustees Vote to Begin Negotiations With President on New Contract

August 7, 2020
by

Dr. Brenda A. Allen

Dr. Brenda A. Allen will be reinstated as president of Lincoln University after a Chester County judge’s order this week, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer

In July, the school’s board of trustees voted in private against seeking a new contract with Allen. She filed a lawsuit against them, saying the members illegally voted to end her term.

Over 14,000 people signed an online petition supporting Allen, whose contract expired June 30. The board recently voted to authorize lawyers to begin negotiating a new contract with Allen, and a new public vote and the contract negotiation will occur within 30 days. However, her lawsuit will remain until the contract’s terms are finalized, the Inquirer reported. 

“Clearly, we all have love for the institution, and we will be working to make sure we do the best job for this institution,” said Allen in a statement. “I’m so happy to be able to continue my work here at Lincoln.”

