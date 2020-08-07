Bethune-Cookman’s Spring Nursing Graduates Currently Hold 100% NCLEX Pass Rate - Higher Education

Bethune-Cookman’s Spring Nursing Graduates Currently Hold 100% NCLEX Pass Rate

August 7, 2020 | :
by

Bethune-Cookman University’s (B-CU) L. Gale Lemerand School of Nursing currently holds a 100% pass rate among their spring graduates who have taken the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

However, three of B-CU’s 18 spring graduates still need to take the test.

Over the past few years, B-CU, a historically Black university, has faced accreditation issues.

In 2018, the nursing program was placed on probation by the Florida Board of Nursing. However, after earning an 86% pass rate on the NCLEX in 2019, the probation was lifted, the News-Journal reported.

“With the proper mentoring and the proper guidance, the students can be successful,” said Dr. Sandra Tucker, director of the School of Nursing at B-CU, in a statement. “One thing I have done, and our faculty have done, we have put the rigor back into the program.”

