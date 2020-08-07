Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. to Take Leave of Absence - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. to Take Leave of Absence

August 7, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Liberty University President and Chancellor Jerry Falwell Jr. “will take an indefinite leave of absence” from his leadership role at Liberty, the board of trustees announced Friday, according to The New York Times, which noted that the news comes “days after Mr. Falwell posted, and then deleted, a photograph on Instagram of him posing alongside a woman with his pants unzipped and his arm around her.”

Jerry Falwell Jr.

“Under the Falwell family’s leadership, Liberty has grown in five decades from a modest Baptist college to an evangelical powerhouse with cash investments and endowments of nearly $2 billion, nearly 46,000 undergraduates and a campus that sprawls across Lynchburg and neighboring counties in Virginia,” writes the Times.

According to the publication, Falwell’s father, Jerry Falwell Sr., founded Liberty University “as a bastion of social conservatism ….”

The Times also notes that this is not the first controversy Falwell has been involved in. In May, Falwell “tweeted Blackface and Ku Klux Klan imagery, prompting demands for his firing and resignations of at least four Black faculty and staff members.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

CHAMBERSBURG POLICE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! Chambersburg Borough Police Department
Startup Entrepreneurship Instructor University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
EEO Associate - Office for Access and Equity University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Faculty Search in Marketing Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth
Diversity and Equity Center Program Manager Central Washington University
Title IX Coordinator Marist College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/03/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/13/2020

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/17/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/27/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>