University of Maryland Joins Common App - Higher Education

University of Maryland Joins Common App

August 12, 2020 | :
Students can now apply to the University of Maryland (UMD) through the Common Application.

University of Maryland

UMD joined the Common App in order to attract more students who previously wouldn’t have considered applying. The Common App, which serves over one million applicants per year, reduces barriers during the college application process and provides additional resources to assist with scholarships and financial aid, according to university officials.

“We remain committed to expanding access to potential future Terps by offering them another option to apply through the Common App, in addition to the existing MyCoalition platform,” said Shannon Gundy, executive director of UMD’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions. “We are very proud to receive tens of thousands of applicants each year, and we constantly reassess ways to streamline pathways for a wide population of diverse and academically talented students to apply to be part of the Terrapin community.”

