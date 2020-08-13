Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Challenges Trump To Release His College Transcripts - Higher Education

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Challenges Trump To Release His College Transcripts

August 13, 2020
by

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., challenged President Trump on Thursday to release his college transcripts after he called her a “poor student,” reports The Hill.

“Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student,” tweeted  Ocasio-Cortez, who graduated cum laude from Boston University in 2011.

Trump’s insult came from a Fox Business News Network interview on Thursday, during which he said, “AOC was a poor student. I won’t say where she went to school, it doesn’t matter. This is not even a smart person, other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps. These guys, they’re all afraid of her.”

It’s not the first time the president has attacked a political figure’s academic credentials. As The Hill notes, he’s made similar attacks against former President Obama, pledging to donate $5 million to a charity if Obama publicly released his college applications and transcripts.

Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968 after transferring from Fordham University, where he was a student from 1964 to 1966. In the past, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen said he has “taken legal measures” to ensure Trump’s academic records were not leaked.

 

