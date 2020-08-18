UNC at Chapel Hill Moves Online After 130 Students Test Positive for COVID-19 - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: COVID-19,More headlines,News,News Round up |

UNC at Chapel Hill Moves Online After 130 Students Test Positive for COVID-19

August 18, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has reversed its decision to hold in-person classes after about 130 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of fall classes, reports CNN.

According to UNC’s COVID-19 dashboard, the percentage of positive cases rose from 2.8% to 13.6% between the weeks of Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.

Campus scenes from the first day of classes on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill August 10, 2020.
(Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

 

“As much as we believe we have worked diligently to help create a healthy and safe campus living and learning environment, we believe the current data presents an untenable situation,” chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and provost Robert A. Blouin wrote in a letter to the community that said most students were experiencing mild symptoms.

Beginning Wednesday, all undergraduate in-person instruction will shift online. Additionally, it’s likely the majority of undergraduate residential students will change their housing plans for the fall.
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Vice President for Government Relations University of Michigan
Fellowships - Woodrow Wilson Center, 2020-2021 Woodrow Wilson Center
Director of Upward Bound University of Wisconsin La Crosse
Associate Professor University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law
Assistant Professor - Tenure Track Western Connecticut State University
Asst Director of Admission & DPT Admissions Coord Hanover College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/17/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/27/2020

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/01/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 09/10/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>