The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has reversed its decision to hold in-person classes after about 130 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of fall classes, reports CNN.

According to UNC’s COVID-19 dashboard, the percentage of positive cases rose from 2.8% to 13.6% between the weeks of Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.

“As much as we believe we have worked diligently to help create a healthy and safe campus living and learning environment, we believe the current data presents an untenable situation,” chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and provost Robert A. Blouin wrote in a letter to the community that said most students were experiencing mild symptoms.