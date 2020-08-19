Appalachian State Faculty Express No Confidence in the University’s Chancellor :

The faculty also expressed concern for how Everts is making decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent letter, Everts said that Appalachian State would be moving forward with its reopening plan despite the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s abrupt decision to shift online following a rise in cases on its campus.

Everts has been chancellor since 2014 and is the first woman to lead the institution. UNC System’s Board of Governors is responsible for determining whether or not she remains in her position.