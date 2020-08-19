Appalachian State Faculty Express No Confidence in the University’s Chancellor - Higher Education

Appalachian State Faculty Express No Confidence in the University’s Chancellor

August 19, 2020
In what was largely a symbolic vote, faculty at Appalachian State University passed a resolution of no-confidence in the university’s chancellor Dr. Sheri Everts during a Faculty Senate meeting Monday, reports The Winston-Salem Journal.

Dr. Sheri Everts

Everts “is frequently isolated from and unable to effectively communicate with faculty, and has failed in her basic tasks of strengthening institutional finances, providing goals, operating in a transparent fashion, embracing shared governance, and pulling the university community together in a common mission,” states the one-page resolution.

The faculty also expressed concern for how Everts is making decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent letter, Everts said that Appalachian State would be moving forward with its reopening plan despite the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s abrupt decision to shift online following a rise in cases on its campus.

Everts has been chancellor since 2014 and is the first woman to lead the institution. UNC System’s Board of Governors is responsible for determining whether or not she remains in her position.

 

