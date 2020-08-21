Jefferson Davis Parkway in New Orleans to be Renamed After Former Xavier University President - Higher Education

August 21, 2020
by

Dr. Norman C. Francis

After a unanimous vote by council members, Jefferson Davis Parkway in New Orleans, Louisiana, will be renamed in honor of Dr. Norman C. Francis, the longtime former president of Xavier University of Louisiana and civil rights activist, according to NBC Philadelphia.

In January, the street, which runs through Xavier, a historically Black university, will be known as Norman C. Francis Parkway. The council members will continue to analyze other streets and memorials that currently honor Confederate figures, NBC Philadelphia reported.

“His unwavering commitment and courage in the face of adversity spanned 50 plus years at Xavier and taught us all many lessons on how we must serve and lead our community,” said Dr. C. Reynold Verret, Xavier’s president, in a statement.

