The Association for the Study of African American Life and History to Host Conference Virtually :

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) announced that it will host its 105th Annual Conference virtually in September.

With the theme of “African Americans and the Vote,” the conference will have panels and discussions featuring prominent speakers such as Congresswoman Terri Sewell, poet Sonia Sanchez and co-founders of Black Voters Matter, LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright. There will also be the ASALH Annual Awards, a film festival, book roundtables, plenary sessions which will focus on the importance of the “vote on the Black experience,” ASALH reported.

ASALH’s conference will also highlight the the Centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment and the sesquicentennial of the Fifteenth Amendment. Sessions will be broadcasted every Thursday and Saturday beginning September 3 through September 26 via Zoom and ASALH TV. The final session and the Annual Members Business Meeting will be held September 30, according to ASALH.