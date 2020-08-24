The Association for the Study of African American Life and History to Host Conference Virtually - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,More headlines,News,News Round up |

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History to Host Conference Virtually

August 24, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Congresswoman Terri Sewell

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) announced that it will host its 105th Annual Conference virtually in September.

With the theme of  “African Americans and the Vote,” the conference will have panels and discussions featuring prominent speakers such as Congresswoman Terri Sewell, poet Sonia Sanchez and co-founders of Black Voters Matter, LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright. There will also be the ASALH Annual Awards, a film festival, book roundtables, plenary sessions which will focus on the importance of the “vote on the Black experience,” ASALH reported.

ASALH’s conference will also highlight the the Centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment and the sesquicentennial of the Fifteenth Amendment. Sessions will be broadcasted every Thursday and Saturday beginning September 3 through September 26 via Zoom and ASALH TV. The final session and the Annual Members Business Meeting will be held September 30, according to ASALH.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/17/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/27/2020

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/01/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 09/10/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>