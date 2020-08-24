Fisk University Cuts Ties with University President Dr. Kevin Rome :

Fisk University announced that it has cut ties with Dr. Kevin D. Rome, Sr, who has served as president of the institution since 2017.

Rome was placed on leave Aug.11 after it was learned that a restraining order was filed against him for allegedly threatening and drugging a man, according to WMSV News 4 Nashville.

Prior to Fisk, Rome was president of Lincoln University in Missouri and held other leadership positions at North Carolina Central University, Morehouse College, Clayton State University and Indiana University-Purdue University.

Dr. Vann Newkirk was named the interim president.