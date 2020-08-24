Fisk University Cuts Ties with University President Dr. Kevin Rome - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Fisk University Cuts Ties with University President Dr. Kevin Rome

August 24, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Dr. Kevin D. Rome

Fisk University announced that it has cut ties with Dr. Kevin D. Rome, Sr, who has served as president of the institution since 2017.

Rome was placed on leave Aug.11 after it was learned that a restraining order was filed against him for allegedly threatening and drugging a man, according to WMSV News 4 Nashville.

Prior to Fisk, Rome was president of Lincoln University in Missouri and held other leadership positions at North Carolina Central University, Morehouse College, Clayton State University and Indiana University-Purdue University.

Dr. Vann Newkirk was named the interim president.

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/17/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 08/27/2020

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/01/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 09/10/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>